Anoushka Adya is an Entrepreneur, Feminist, Founder Di-Mentions Studio, Founder Lajja Diaries and a TEDx Speaker. Anoushka runs this startup organization single-handedly and leads a very effective team. She is an ambitious woman who can be counted in the list of young woman entrepreneurs in Digital marketing Space. Anoushka’s aim is to bring in a difference to Indian digital marketing field. She wants to do her most to bring in a new outlook in design and content creation.