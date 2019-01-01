About Anshul Khandelwal

I am an engineer by profession and a marketer at heart. I have spent more than 7 years in IT working across technology, design, sales and marketing. I donned the hat of an entrepreneur with Upside9. I am excited about getting great, functionally attractive products to the market. In my last stint I handled Business development and Account Management for the APAC region. I also look into the digital marketing business, forming and implementing customer acquisition strategies.