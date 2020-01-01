Anshul Singhal has over 15 years of leadership experience in the infrastructure and real estate sector with a track record of establishing 5 new businesses from the ground up for 3 large corporates. He has held CEO & Director positions for Blackstone, Warburg Pincus, and Brookfield investee companies.

Prior to founding Welspun One Logistics Parks, Anshul was the CEO of Embassy Industrial Parks (EIP), a JV between the Embassy Group and Warburg Pincus with a potential AUM of ~USD 1BN. Under his watch, EIP delivered 6MM sf of Grade A warehousing facilities, and acquired a land portfolio of 1400 acres in Pune, NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hosur, and Hyderabad, with development potential of over 35MM sf. He was responsible for the delivery of a 130MW solar farm in Karnataka for the Embassy Group, which entailed an investment of USD 100MM

Anshul was the founding director of JSW Severfield Structures Ltd from 2007-2014, a JV between USD 20BN JSW Group and Severfield-Rowen plc.; UK’s largest structural steel construction company. He was instrumental in building a pan India team that delivered factories, power plants, warehouses, and high-rise office buildings in India.

He enjoys a strong network of relationships across PE funds, business houses, family offices & customers. He is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), GRI Club and has the unique distinction of being the only Indian selected for an internship that involved working with the White House, Pentagon, IMF & World Bank during the George W Bush administration, while at university.