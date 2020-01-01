Anthony Agyeman is a serial entrepreneur and born in Boston, Massachusetts but during his childhood was moved around quite a bit and ended up finally being raised in Houston, Texas. At just 23 years old, his accomplishments to-date exemplifies the defiance of all the odds that were stacked up against him from birth. His father was not in his life after the age of 2 years old. Raised in this tough world by his mother he endured several challenges. However, at the age of 16 years old, he started dabbling into entrepreneurship and started playing competitive gaming and traveling around the US for tournaments as well as had a huge cinema channel on youtube. At the age of 18, he started a clothing brand called “Murederous Clothing” which he did influencer marketing using people like “Lil Pump”, “ACE Family”, “JC & Kian”, “Ronnie Banks” and many others and within 2 weeks the company was getting over 600 orders a week.

Now Anthony owns several different companies like “Pure ATMs”, “Marketing Wizards”, “Vegan Gummies” and others.

To-date Anthony has helped over 100 people change their financial income by teaching them how to make online money. Anthony’s mission is to help other people and make them financially free.