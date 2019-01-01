About Anthony Miller
Anthony Miller is CEO and co-founder of Simply, a year old insurtech start-up aiming to disrupt the life insurance space in South Africa and beyond. Simply uses technology, data and behavioural science to radically reduce the cost and complexity of life insurance. Simply's products include Family Cover, which is bought directly by individuals, and Domestic and Group Cover, which are bought by employers to protect their employees. Anthony is married to Lara and is father to daughters Jessica, Samantha and Lucy.