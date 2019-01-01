My Queue

Anthony Nicalo

Anthony Nicalo

Guest Writer
VP, Mobify

About Anthony Nicalo

Anthony Nicalo is a VP at Mobify, a mobile customer-engagement platform that facilitates, in one place, all of a retailer’s real-time interactions with its mobile customers. Nicalo guides and grows the platform capabilities for mobile marketing clients and extends their platform ecosystems through partnerships. Nicalo is an expert in omnichannel commerce and a frequent presenter on the future of commerce, mobile retailing and shopper marketing, at such events as Shopper Marketing Expo, iMedia Summits and Kantar Retail.