Anthony Zhang

Success Strategies

Your Decision-Making Is Flawed, But It's Not Your Fault

Noise contributes to inconsistent decision-making and hidden costs among individuals and businesses, but only if you let it.

Future of Entrepreneurship

From NFTs to Fine Wine, We're Entering a Golden Age for Modern Collectors

With a few clicks of a button, you can invest in vintage comic books, fine wine and blue-chip artwork. It hasn't always been that way. Here's how we got here and what the future might have in store.

Finance

How to Protect Your Money From Inflation in 2021

Cyclists and investors finally have something to talk about: inflation.

Finance

The Strong Case for Wine as an Alternative Investment

The non-traditional investment has yielded a 13.6% annualized return over the last 15 years.

