Antoine Bouchacourt is Vice President, Asia at Shootsta. Shootsta is the only subscription-based scalable video solution in the world, educating and inspiring brands to make high-quality, cost-effective videos in just 24 hours. Antoine oversees business development and manages the company’s rapid expansion in Asia.



The first Shootsta Asia employee, Antoine joined in 2017 as Business Development Director. Since launching in Asia, he has expanded the business into a diverse team of 19 across offices in Singapore and Hong Kong.



With over 11 years of experience, Antoine has held several senior management positions in business development and sales in the tech space in Asia, including Brightcove and Gameloft.