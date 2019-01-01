Anuj Prasad is a professional Industrial Designer with over 27 years of industry and entrepreneurial experience. With a background in engineering, Anuj completed his masters in product design from NID in 1993, and thereafter co-founded Desmania. Anuj has been a founding member of CII’s National Committee of Design and has been a jury member for the ‘India Design Mark’, since its inception. His endeavour is to make design a strategic and problem-solving business tool.