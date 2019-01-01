Anuj Sarin is the Business Head of Tiffin’s Etc., a company that caters meals for students in private schools. Tiffin's Etc. has been catering nutritious food since 1990 and providing wholesome meals that are high in quality and taste.

Anuj Sarin is an MBA from IIM Indore with more than 8 years of Sales, Strategy and Technology experience working with MNCs. He later realized his calling was in the food business. He is now committed to his passion of delivering great-tasting, quality innovative food for school children and using his business acumen to achieve this vision.