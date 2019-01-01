My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Anurag Avula

Anurag Avula

Co-founder and CEO, Shopmatic

About Anurag Avula

Anurag Avula is the co-founder of Shopmatic, a unique online platform that provides the entire ecosystem for anyone wanting to sell online. An industry veteran, Anurag has spent more than 20 years in Online Commerce, Payments, Banking & Technology helping various organizations develop new market opportunities and businesses in the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to launching Shopmatic in December 2014, Anurag held senior roles at companies like Standard Chartered Bank, NCR, MasterCard and was most recently Senior Director for Merchant Sales, Strategy, and Operations at PayPal Asia-Pacific, where he met the other co-founders of Shopmatic. As a CoFounder& CEO of the company, Anurag Avula leads his team towards driving sustainable market growth and delivering value for its stakeholders. Today, Shopmatic with its Shopmatic Pro & Shopmatic Go product lines has over 100,000 customers with a presence in India, Singapore, and Hong Kong and has plans to expand to other countries in the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa regions. 

 