April Weeks is the vice president of regional media operations for Centro. Having more than a decade of expertise in digital media developing strategies that leverage an integrated media mix, Weeks guides the Centro operations team for the company’s nine offices in the southern U.S. Centro develops digital advertising and media management software to help advertisers streamline and scale digital campaigns.
