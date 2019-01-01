My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ara Sahakian

Ara Sahakian

Guest Writer
Founder, Incubate Advisory and Business Advisor

About Ara Sahakian

Ara Sahakian is an investor, advisor and a business owner. Previously a director at HSBC Private Equity ME, he is the founder of Incubate Advisory, a boutique transaction advisory firm, helping private equity investors and business owners with acquisitions and exits. A CPA and CA with a Masters degree in Accounting, Ara began his career with PwC Toronto and helped establish the transaction advisory practice in PwC Dubai. Ara has founded several successful businesses and continues to seek investment opportunities.