Aravind Sanka is the Co-founder of Rapido, India's first and largest bike taxi app focused on making commuters' daily intracity travel affordable, faster and safer. At Rapido, Aravind plays a key role in realizing the mission and vision of the company, besides spearheading the product development, strategy and finance division of the firm.

An IIT-Bhubaneswar alumnus, Aravind started working for the e-commerce giant Flipkart’s logistics division Ekart in XX (year). For 3.5 years, the professional was deeply involved in the financial planning and expansion of logistics of Ekart. Aravind has played a vital role in accelerating the growth trajectory of Ekart from 10 to 100 cities. He has also been a part of various initiatives and was involved in initiating the last mile logistics service for the firm.

With Rapido, Aravind envisages saving people’s time and money and impacting millions of lives in the country. He also envisions Rapido as the most sought-after ride-sharing app and every commuter’s daily travel choice.