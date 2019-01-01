Ariana Marsh and Ashley Mason are seniors at New York University where they're studying journalism at the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. With graduation right around the corner, Marsh is in the midst of interviewing but is hoping to land a job as a fashion journalist or magazines features writer. Mason is currently freelancing and contributes to restaurant blog Eater.com. Follow them on Twitter at @The__Marshian and @amason_916
