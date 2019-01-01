Arjun Dublish – is the CEO and Co-Founder of the Property Technology startup Prime
Shares Estate. Arjun has an extensive Investment Banking background where he has
advised major European and American Investment Banks on how to comply with major
regulatory obligations, designed analytics systems to gain a competitive edge using data
and managed multi-million-pound strategic programmes.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.