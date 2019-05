Arkady Bukh is a New York federal defense attorney and the founder of Bukh Law Firm . He has successfully represented individuals accused of international white collar offenses such as Igor Klopov, Vlad Horohorin, Oleg Nikolaenko and Dmitry Smilyanets. Bukh has also defended Azamat Tazhayakov, one of the friends of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.