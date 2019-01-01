Armando Biondi is co-founder and COO of AdEspresso, a fast-growing software-as-a-service solution for Facebook Ads optimization with a focus on design and simplicity. He lived in Italy and Spain until relocating to San Francisco in 2012. He previously co-founded five other tech and non-tech companies. Biondi is also an angel investor in Mattermark and 30 other companies and a former radio speaker.