My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Art Mertes

Art Mertes

Guest Writer
Founding Partner of Synergy Law Group, LLC

About Art Mertes

Art E. Mertes is a founding partner of the law firm of Synergy Law Group, LLC. Mertes, a classically-trained M&A deal attorney, counsels clients in the areas of corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, securities and finance, and technology and licensing law. His work with companies includes strategies for creation of enterprise value. His experience is transactions-intensive and includes work with privately-held middle market and emerging growth companies, public companies, financial institutions, family offices/funds, investors, boards of directors, family-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.