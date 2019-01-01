Art Mertes

Art E. Mertes is a founding partner of the law firm of Synergy Law Group, LLC. Mertes, a classically-trained M&A deal attorney, counsels clients in the areas of corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, securities and finance, and technology and licensing law. His work with companies includes strategies for creation of enterprise value. His experience is transactions-intensive and includes work with privately-held middle market and emerging growth companies, public companies, financial institutions, family offices/funds, investors, boards of directors, family-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.