Art Rainer

Art Rainer

Guest Writer

About Art Rainer

Art Rainer is the vice president for institutional advancement at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He holds a doctor of business administration from Nova Southeastern University and an MBA from the University of Kentucky. He writes widely about issues related to finance, wealth and generosity, and is the author of The Money Challenge, The Marriage Challenge and his latest book, Find More Money. Art lives in Wake Forest, North Carolina with his wife, Sarah, and their three children

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.