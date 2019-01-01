Arthur Joseph

Arthur Samuel Joseph’s Vocal Awareness Method has been a game changer for thousands of celebrities, corporate executives and multinational corporations. His client list ranges from Michael Irvin to Angelina Jolie and Arnold Schwarzenegger, from ESPN to the NFL to Deloitte & Touche. Joseph’s newest book is Vocal Leadership: 7 Minutes a Day to Communication Mastery (McGraw-Hill).
