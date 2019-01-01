Arturas Asakavicius is the Co-Founder of WePower, the blockchain based green energy sharing platform. He is the chairman of the Lithuanian Fintech association and he was recognized two times as the Lithuanian crowdfunding patron by the EU Commission.

He takes all his experience to WePower in order to change the current energy market. The platform deploys smart contracts via a blockchain-based green energy trading network, that enables its participants to invest and finance green energy projects, as well as acquire green energy in an efficient, secure and transparent way. The company solves the insufficiencies in the energy market, by providing the first access to live trade in renewable energy globally for everyone.