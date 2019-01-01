Arun Sundararajan is professor and the Robert L. and Dale Atkins Rosen Faculty Fellow at New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business. He is also an affiliated faculty member at NYU's Center for Urban Science+Progress, and at NYU's Center for Data Science.

Sundararajan's research studies how digital technologies transform business and society. His current research focuses on peer-to-peer markets, the sharing economy, digital trust, social media and brand, digital labor, social networks and online privacy. He has published more than 50 scientific papers in peer-reviewed academic journals and presented more than 200 talks at industry, government and academic forums internationally. His research has been recognized by six Best Paper awards, two Google Faculty awards, and a variety of other grants.

His op-eds and expert commentary have appeared in publications like Time magazine, the New Yorker, the New York Times, the Guardian, the Wall Street Journal, Le Monde and El Pais. A member of the City of New York's Technology Advisory Group, Sundarajan is an advisor to Cisco Systems, OuiShare, the Center for Global Enterprise and the National League of Cities. His book, The Sharing Economy: The End of Employment and the Rise of Crowd-Based Capitalism, was published in Spring 2016.