Arvind Kumar Kadam

Arvind Kadam has nearly two decades of experience working across industries ranging from real estate, retail, investment banking and engineering and juggled roles such as corporate planning, quantitative research and sales. His experience in working across geographies and multi-locational teams in Europe, Middle East, the US and Hong Kong has equipped him with an excellent sense of human behaviour and he is usually known as a great motivator.

With a deep understanding of real estate, finance and technology, he aims at disrupting the home buying process by leveraging the latest innovations and change the perception of the industry. An entrepreneur by mindset, Arvind has worked closely in Indian real estate looking after fundraising, project marketing and advisory. He has worked with HCL Technologies and Infosys before the entrepreneurial bug bit him.

Arvind is an engineering graduate from the University of Delhi and an IIM Bangalore alumnus. You would find him reading non-fiction during his leisure.