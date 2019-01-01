About Arya H. Bolurfrushan

Arya H. Bolurfrushan is the CEO of the Bolurfrushan International Group, General Manager & Chief Financial Officer of RAK Petroleum, General Partner of Emerge Ventures, Director of Arya Insurance, Venture Partner at ExistVenture and Director of Elevision Media. Bolurfrushan was previously at Goldman Sachs’s internal think tank in New York, the Investment Strategy Group. He worked with the firm’s largest institutional and private clients, produced industry leading research on private equity, venture capital, hedge fund and commodity returns and helped create the patent pending Goldman Sachs Private Equity Index. Bolurfrushan received a Master’s degree and Bachelor of Science in Information Systems, Finance & Economics from Carnegie Mellon University and has attained an MBA from the Harvard Business School.