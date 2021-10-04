Ash Cintas

Ash Cintas

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Founder and CEO of City Shoppe

Ash Cintas is the founder and CEO of City Shoppe, which empowers anyone to shop local from wherever they are.

https://cityshoppe.com/

Technology

Why Purpose-Driven Marketplaces Are the Antidote to Amazon

Values-based marketplaces might just be the antidote to Amazon's war on small businesses.

Tecnología

Por qué los mercados orientados a un propósito son el antídoto para Amazon

Los mercados basados en valores podrían ser el antídoto para la guerra de Amazon contra las pequeñas empresas.

