Ash Maurya

Ash Maurya

Guest Writer
Author and Advisor

About Ash Maurya

Ash Maurya is the creator of the one-page business modeling tool “Lean Canvas” and the author of Running Lean. He was the Founder and CEO of WiredReach, and regularly hosts sold out workshops around the world and serves as a mentor to several accelerators including TechStars, Accelerace, Slingshot, and guest lecturers at several universities including MIT, Harvard, and UT Austin. He serves on the advisory board of a number of startups, and consults for new and established companies. For more information, visit www.LeanStack.com