Ashar Nazim is the founder and CEO of Aion Digital, and a fintech entrepreneur, investor and board advisor. Prior to founding Aion, Nazim was a partner and global head of the Islamic banking practice at EY, leading the firm’s advisory practice to build-out 30 major Islamic financial institutions across emerging markets. Having graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Hons.) from Harrison School of Business, Southeast Missouri State University, USA, in 1994, Nazim qualified as a CPA at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.