My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ashish Bahukhandi

Ashish Bahukhandi

Contributor
Founder, Apps Discover Technologies

About Ashish Bahukhandi

Ashish Bahukhandi is the founding member of premium mobile and desktop ad network company, AppsDiscover Technologies Pvt. Ltd. He had completed his Engineering in Computer Science from Career Institute of Technology & Management (CITM), Faridabad, Haryana, India. Being a tech savvy, he envisaged a bright business opportunity in ever-growing internet industry which inspired him to establish AppsDiscover, a premium Digital Ad Network Marketing Company offering the most preferred online affiliate programs & affiliate marketing products which help advertisers across multiple industrial backgrounds to advertise their brands (products/services) and track mobile ad campaigns in the easiest way possible. Started with an office in Gurgaon, Haryana the company’s operations have now extended far and wide in the South-East Asia market with a sturdy base in Singapore and Indonesia.