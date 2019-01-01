Ashish Gurnani studied Marketing and Finance in Northeastern University, Boston. Post that moved to Seattle to work at the mecca of e-commerce in Amazon as a Digital Advertising Analyst and worked with companies like John Hancock, EMC and Amazon. He left his high paying job to create ‘PostFold’, a brand that he hopes is looked up to for its culture, honesty and style. Out of work he’s a big foodie who enjoys trying different types of food from all over the world, travelling and experiencing new cultures and swimming on Sundays.
