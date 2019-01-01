My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ashish Joseph

Ashish Joseph

Guest Writer
Manager, Deloitte Corporate Finance Advisory

About Ashish Joseph

Ashish Joseph is a Manager within Deloitte’s Corporate Finance Advisory team with over ten years of financial advisory experience in the Middle East. During this time, he has advised a number of clients on valuations, financial feasibilities and mergers and acquisitions advisory. Prior to joining Deloitte, he worked with KPMG in Kuwait. Ashish has a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and holds the CF qualification from the ICAEW.