About Ashish Joseph

Ashish Joseph is a Manager within Deloitte’s Corporate Finance Advisory team with over ten years of financial advisory experience in the Middle East. During this time, he has advised a number of clients on valuations, financial feasibilities and mergers and acquisitions advisory. Prior to joining Deloitte, he worked with KPMG in Kuwait. Ashish has a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and holds the CF qualification from the ICAEW.