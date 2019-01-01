Ashish Joseph is a Manager within Deloitte’s Corporate Finance Advisory team with over ten years of financial advisory experience in the Middle East. During this time, he has advised a number of clients on valuations, financial feasibilities and mergers and acquisitions advisory. Prior to joining Deloitte, he worked with KPMG in Kuwait. Ashish has a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and holds the CF qualification from the ICAEW.
