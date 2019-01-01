About Ashish Limaye

Ashish is CEO, India at Happy Finish - a pioneer and world-leader in augmented reality and virtual reality, is a global creative production studio and agency. Ashish has a unique blend of Media, Advertising, Data and Creative capabilities. His experience in creative and media disciplines have been honed from his stint of more than two decades across organisations such as: The Times of India, JWT, Dun & Bradstreet, Starcom MediaVest & IPG group.

Ashish manages the unique blend of creative and commercial instincts needed in the Advertising space. He regularly visits Management schools as a visiting faculty, enjoys photography, cycling and blogging. He is also a speaker at various engagements around topics involving Media, Communication & Politics. Ashish is also winner of many awards for journalism, and travelogues in India.

