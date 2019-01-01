Ashish Mishra

In a short span of 5 years, with Ashish at the helm, world’s leading Brand Consultancy has emerged as a clear leader in the Indian market as well. The top 5 branding assignments of India, Godrej, JIO, Mahindra Global Brand, Britannia and Infosys; are the top 5 projects of Interbrand India too. He has built the business by building strong relationships with a third of the top 40 Best Indian Brands, including Reliance, Britannia, Infosys, Godrej, Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, JSW, Ashok Leyland, HPCL, Tata, HCL, L&T and Union Bank.

An author, a social commentator and columnist, a Culture Brand exponent, an entrepreneurial businessman and one of the eminent Branding Thought Leaders of India; Ashish has led or played a decisive role in some of the most acclaimed brand creations or makeovers of the recent times. His portfolio includes Corporate Branding of PepsiCo GNG, Rebranding of the Godrej Group and Britannia, Repositioning of Infosys, Branding of JIO, Laying a roadmap for Mahindra’s global brnd ambition, Makeover of Union Bank & XLRI, Creation of a new Brand for Etisalat, Branding of Baroda Next & Godrej Expert Hair Colors, Decisive Repositioning of Godrej No 1, Building of Real Good Chicken & Yummiez and Brand Design for Reliance Metro among others.

After instituting and heading the Strategic Planning function at DDB Mudra for a decade, Ashish set up and successfully ran Water, a strategic branding & design consultancy now Interbrand India. He is a regular invitee at the important brand forums in the region and is now busy building adjoining markets of Srilanka and Middle East for Interbrand.