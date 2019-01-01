About Ashish Mittal

Erudite entrepreneur, Ashish Mittal has his acumen in many fiefdoms of business he is performing. Ashish has studied Bachelors of Technology and later pursued Masters in Business Administrations from institutes of repute in India. Before commencing his own entrepreneurial venture Yugasa Software Labs Private Limited; he had been holding a very large number of prestigious responsibilities at different global assignments for over a period of 15 years in digital domain. Under his expertise and that of another of its Director Shashi Mittal, Yugasa has succeeded in its being acclaimed high in that market, visible to all.