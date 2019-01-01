My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ashish Mittal

Ashish Mittal

Guest Writer
Director and CEO, Yugasa Software Labs Private Limited

About Ashish Mittal

Erudite entrepreneur, Ashish Mittal has his acumen in many fiefdoms of business he is performing. Ashish has studied Bachelors of Technology and later pursued Masters in Business Administrations from institutes of repute in India. Before commencing his own entrepreneurial venture Yugasa Software Labs Private Limited; he had been holding a very large number of prestigious responsibilities at different global assignments for over a period of 15 years in digital domain. Under his expertise and that of another of its Director Shashi Mittal, Yugasa has succeeded in its being acclaimed high in that market, visible to all. 