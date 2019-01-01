About Ashley Turing

Ashley Turing, LiveTree CEO, is an entrepreneur and investor with a diverse background and over twenty years’ experience in technology innovation.Ashley began with the founders of Winamp the first mp3 player after studying computer science in Seattle, he went on to work with a team from MIT who developed a network printer before the advent of computer networks. After a brief time at Microsoft, he returned to Europe and helped found the first online lottery gaming company, before returning to the UK to create AI software for trade surveillance at several Tier 1 investment banks. Having acquired an acute understanding of the global finance, he founded LiveTree as a sustainable funding model for film and TV.Ashley is a specialist on blockchain intellectual property rights management and featured speaker at various conferences around the globe.