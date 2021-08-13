Signing out of account, Standby...
Ashmita Bhogal
Latest
The Rise In Adoption of Deeptech And Cloud
While the trend was already on the rise, COVID has accelerated the pace
We Are Under Constant Surveillance Through Our Phones: Sridhar Vembu
Adjunct surveillance is sort of an ambient surveillance which is essentially going on every time
There Is Decoupling Between Available Technology And Organizations: Puneet Chandok
The president of Amazon Web Services India and South Asia believes that the technology which we now possess is moving at a fast pace but the skills and techniques which an organization need for it, are still lagging behind
Digital Transformation Is Happening at a Rapid Pace: Aakrit Vaish
The co-founder and CEO of Haptik believes that for businesses it becomes very critical to know about the customer experience and what does that experience looks like
Let's Celebrate Ola's All-women Factory, But That's Just a Start
Female workforce participation in India ranks among the lowest out of 131 countries, according to International Labour Organization
The Challenge Is To Connect 1.4 Billion Indians Through Internet: Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry
Major concerns are posed by the digital and the spatial divide
The Digital Revolution Has Arrived With a Bang: T.V. Mohandas Pai
The COVID-19 pandemic led to innovation which in turn proliferated a massive growth of artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning and automation
Investments Should Impact the Society: Chiratae's Sudhir Sethi
Today, LPs are curious to know whether money put by them is making a larger impact or not, besides making profit
It's Not Only About Ideas, But Also Converting Them Into Business Models: Entrepreneur Awards Jury
A conversation with jury members Sethurathnam Ravi, former BSE chairman and Venkatesh Panchapagesan, chairperson of NSRCEL, IIM-B
COVID-19 Crisis Was an Important Leadership Lesson: Harsh Mariwala
The founder and chairperson of Marico believes companies and organizations have realized that it pays to look at all stakeholders and not just shareholders or the key employees of the company
Postponed Plans to Study Abroad? 88% Fall In Indian Students Enroling Abroad
In 2019, a total of 588,931 students went to foreign universities compared with 71,769 in 2021, and plans remain marred due to the looming threat of recurring COVID-19 waves
Companies Need To Go 'Phygital': Arundhati Bhattacharya
The chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India believes that given a huge chunk of population is still to adopt technology, a hybrid solution involving online and offline solutions is needed
Chinese Smartphone Companies and Their footprint In Indian Market
Be it Oppo, Vivo or Xiaomi, all have maintained the top spot in sales and distribution of smartphones in India. And, these Chinese brands are giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money
Does India Spend Enough To Win At the Olympics?
While the country is cheering rare feats at the Tokyo Olympics, the medal tally could have been higher had the athletes got access to better infrastructure