Ashwin Ramasamy

Founder and CMO, PipeCandy

About Ashwin Ramasamy

Founder and CMO of PipeCandy - an intelligent sales prospecting platform, used by several well known SaaS, ecommerce tech and mobile analytics companies around the world. Built and scaled a mobile development marketplace "ContractIQ" between 2012-2015 as a the founder, delivering several million dollar worth of project transactions with very well known enterprises and startups as customers, with the developer network of over 4000 companies in 60 countries. 9 Years of experience in sales and account management before starting up. Sold enterprise and startup tech in India, US & Europe