Aslam Moosa

Aslam has been an entrepreneur in skill development and training space. Over the last 12 years, he has built one of India's leading spoken English training brand Speakwell. Speakwell has over 100 centres spread across India.

Replicating his success in the English language space, Aslam is currently mentoring other intrapreneurs to build brand extension verticals aligned to spoken English like IT training and Govt. Exam preparation with new brand identities. Stek is the new IT training brand launched recently and Promising Career Academy is the competitive exams training brand.

Before turning to entrepreneurship, Aslam was an IT professional working with companies like IBM and Hexaware where he was into business development. His passion for making an impact through skill enhancement led him to start Speakwell and today he is on a mission to maximize this impact. His vision is to be able to enhance the employability of 10 million Indian youth through his ventures.