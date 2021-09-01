Latest
Esta alianza busca capacitar a empresarios mexicanos que quieran expandir su negocio en EU
La finalidad es cortar la curva de aprendizaje de inversiones y negocios entre ambos países, a través de la colaboración entre la Asociación de Empresarios Mexicanos y Entrepreneurs' Organization.
This alliance seeks to train Mexican entrepreneurs who want to expand their business in the US
The purpose is to cut the investment and business learning curve between both countries, through the collaboration between the Association of Mexican Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurs' Organization.