About Asparuh Koev
Asparuh Koev is a co-founder and CEO of Transmetrics, a predictive analytics SaaS for cargo transport optimization. He is a successful serial entrepreneur with a proven record of building companies and leading them to success.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.