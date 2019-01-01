Atul Kulshrestha is the Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Extramarks Education. More than a decade ago, he conceived the thought of integrating cutting edge technology in the teaching-learning process, and thus was born Extramarks – India’s leading digital learning solutions provider, which is also making ripples in the global ed-tech space.

Kulshrestha is a Chartered Accountant with a meritorious academic record. From a very early stage in his career, he developed a special interest in understanding the latest technology of the day. He is passionate about digital learning and personalization of education and regularly writes and speaks on the same on many forums. He is also actively involved in philanthropic engagements. He is a patron of Rajasthan Netra HeenSeva Sangh (Rajasthan Blind Association), an organization serving visually impaired students and working towards making them self-reliant and independent. Kulshrestha is a voracious reader, along with being an ardent music and cinema lover.