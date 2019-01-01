Austin McChord

Austin is the chief innovator and driving force behind Datto. He has a degree in Bioinformatics from Rochester Institute of Technology, and holds several patents. In 2014 he was named a Finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, as well as named a CRN Top 25 Innovator and a CRN Top 50 Midmarket IT Vendor Executive. Austin sits on the Board of the Connecticut Technology Council.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.