Avijit Marwah did his schooling from GD Goenka Public School in Delhi and graduated from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 2010 with a degree in Industrial and Operations Engineering. Following the legacy of wood in the family, Avijit, a 5th generation entrepreneur co-founded a startup in the modular kitchens and furniture space called Modspace in 2015; which has been acquired by another company in the interior space. He comes with a rich experience of more than 8 years in manufacturing and operations in the woodworking and the modular industry.