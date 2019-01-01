Avner Mor is the co-founder and CEO of Dyadic, a leader in advanced cryptography solutions. He has 25 years of experience in the hi-tech arena, having been the leader of several start-ups and corporate innovation teams. Previously, Mor held the position of vice president at Deutsche Telekom in Germany and was also general manager of cloud and mobile services products at the Microsoft Israel Development Center. Mor holds a BSc in Computer Engineering from the Technion Institute of Technology in Israel.