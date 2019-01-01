My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Guest Writer
Head, Transactions (Marketing) & Expansion, Ridlr

About Ayush Srivastava

Mr. Ayush Srivastava – Head, Transactions (Marketing) & Expansion at Ridlr, has 5 years of leadership experience across start-ups and sports media firms in South Asia and Middle East. An alumnus of IIM Indore, Ayush currently is responsible for all marketing activities and alliances related to transaction business unit at Ridlr. He heads the effort to activate new agencies. Previously he co-founded 9monks, a seed-funded grocery start-up in Mumbai, and has also worked with an investment firm in Dubai and a sports media agency in South Asia.