About Badr Jafar
Badr Jafar is Managing Director of the Crescent Group, which has been operating from the UAE as a family business group for over 42 years. The Group today comprises two main companies: Crescent Petroleum, the region’s first independent and privately-owned petroleum company in the Middle East, of which Badr is President; and Crescent Enterprises, the company’s conglomerate operating across eight core sectors of the global economy, of which he is Chief Executive Officer. Badr serves as Chairman of Gas Cities LLC, a joint venture between Crescent Petroleum and Dana Gas PJSC, and serves as Chairman of Pearl Petroleum, a partnership between Crescent Petroleum, Dana Gas, OMV of Austria and MOL of Hungary. Badr is an active member of the Young Presidents’ Organization, serving as Ex-Officio Chair of the YPO Emirates Chapter. He was honoured as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and is Vice-Chair of their Global Agenda Council on Energy Security.