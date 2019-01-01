My Queue

Bana Shomali

Guest Writer
Founder, ServiceMarket.com

About Bana Shomali

Bana Shomali co-founded ServiceMarket.com (formerly known as MoveSouq.com), with Wim Torfs in 2013 to innovate the home services industry in the UAE. Realizing that many UAE residents struggled with finding and hiring professional home services companies, Bana set up ServiceMarket to help customers get free quotes for any home service they needed, and book their service online. Before founding ServiceMarket, Bana worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company’s Dubai office for six years. Bana is also a Fulbright scholar, and has an MBA from Vanderbilt University, USA.