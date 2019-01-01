My Queue

Barbara Soltysinska

Guest Writer
Co-founder, indaHash

About Barbara Soltysinska

Barbara Soltysinska is the co-founder of indaHash, an international platform for native ad campaigns with influencers, and LifeTube, the biggest YouTube multichannel network in Central Europe. Barbara’s achievements include being declared the 2016 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the “New Business” category for “outstanding contribution to interactive marketing and advertising,” and she also is the first woman to win the “Man of the Year” title at the MIXX awards IAB, Poland, 2015, one of the most important awards in the interactive sector.