About Bathabile Mpofu
Bathabile Mpofu is a social entrepreneur and the MD of Nkazimulo Applied Sciences, an organisation that aims to help young people become scientists. Visit www.nkazisciences.co.za
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.