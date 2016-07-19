When we look at the most successful people, we usually look at their habits—their behaviors, their day-to-day rituals, their dedication. But what about the mind? Ben Angel hits this idea head-on in Unstoppable, tackling peak performance with biohacking strategies that will blow your mind. —Dr. Ivan Misner, founder of BNI and New York Times bestselling author
Unlock Your Potential. Become Unstoppable.
Unable to overcome debilitating fatigue and depression, bestselling author and personal devel-opment expert Ben Angel
set out on a 90-day mission to ﬁnd and conquer the root of his rut. The result of his journey is Unstoppable
, a highly revealing book where Ben gives you a look into the world of nootropics, wearable devices, and nutrition and delivers a guide to help you reduce stress, increase focus, improve physical performance, and eliminate your fears. You’ll hear from world-leading biohackers, neuroscientists, doctors, and New York Times
bestselling author Dave Asprey
as Ben helps you:
- Identify the seven triggers causing your brain fog
- Discover the key to better health, more energy, and a better mood
- Optimize your mental performance and feel more alert with six nootropics
- Form new behaviors and break old patterns (the real secret to your success)
- Interrupt your stress response through breathing
- Align your biochemistry with your soul’s purpose in three easy steps
- Use progressive overload to become an upgraded version of yourself
Plus, gain access to the Unstoppable Assessment to discover your identity type, pinpoint your energy levels, and create a plan to break through your own limits and become unstoppable
.